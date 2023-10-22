Mustang offense overwhelms South Garland, 49-14

Santana Quinn glides under a pass for a touchdown against South Garland on Friday. Photo by Maddie Smith

Sachse did exactly what a district-leading team was expected to do to last-place South Garland, win by a lot.

With the regular season winding down, the Mustangs put up 587 yards of offense including quaterback Brenden George’s 389 yards passing on 18 of 28 attempts. The senior QB, with a total of 2,100 yards passing this year, had four touchdowns in the air and one on the ground.

After forcing South Garland punt and with Sachse starting on it’s own six-yard line, George connected with Brendon Haygood for a 94-yard catch and run.

That was an omen of things to come.

Sachse forced a two more Titan punts and got an interception and led at the end of the first quarter 21-0.

The Titans were able to get a score after Sachse was up 28-0 and the half time lead was 35-7, Mustangs.

Haygood had 150 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, and George had had 399 yards passing and running.

The Mustangs (6-2, 6-0) are riding a six-game winning streak into Wylie (6-2, 5-1) this Friday, Oct 27 to determine who could win District 9-6A.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]