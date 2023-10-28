Subscribe
Sachse wins district in convincing fashion

by | Oct 28, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Sachse Mustangs' defense

Sachse’s defense held Wylie to 236 yards of offense. Wylie’s quarterback Jagger Bale is stuffe at the line of scrimmage in the Mustang’s 52-21 win on Saturday.

The Sachse Mustangs (7-2, 7-0) claimed the District 9-6A championship after defeating the Wylie Pirates (6-3, 5-2) in a Saturday afternoon matinee in Wylie, 52-21.

Both teams returned from a postponed weather delay the previous night. Sachse was running on all cylinders to capture the title. 

The Mustangs finished with 328 total yards including 255 passing. 

Quarterback Brenden George threw 19 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns. Receivers Kaliq Lockett, Kendrick Hanks, and Robbie Rothrock combined for four touchdowns. Rushers Brendon Haygood and Josh Ridge each ran for a touchdown. 

The Mustangs return home for the final game before the playoffs against North Garland (1-7, 1-5) on Nov. 3rd.

For more on this game, see the next print or digital edition of The Sachse News.

By T.R. Armstrong  •  [email protected]

State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT

