Amendments, bond on ballot

Early voting continues through Nov. 3 as Texas voters decide whether to accept $18 billion in tax relief proposed in a constitutional amendment.

The Nov. 7 Election Day ballot contains 14 proposed changes to the state charter, including Proposition 4 that allocates about $12.6 billion for school districts to reduce the school property tax rate by 10.7 cents per $100 valuation for homeowners and business properties.

The amendment would also increase the state’s homestead exemption for 5.72 million property owners from $40,000 to $100,000.

By Bob Wieland/[email protected]

For more on this story see the Nov.2, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community