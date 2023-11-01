Sachse cruises to Area with sweep over Horn

The Lady Mustangs followed up their district-championship performance over Wylie East with a sweep of Mesquite Horn in the opening round of the postseason. Courtesy photo

The Sachse Lady Mustangs carried a 15-game winning streak into their playoff matchup with Mesquite Horn on Monday night at North Forney High School.

With a dominant showing, that number increased by one as the girls swept Mesquite Horn (25-18, 25-21, 25-19) for the bi-district crown.

Next up, the girls will travel to West High School on Friday, Nov. 3, for their area showdown with Weiss (28-8). The first match starts at 6:30 p.m.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]