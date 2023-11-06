Subscribe
Sachse tames Lady Wolves to advance to Regionals

by | Nov 6, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Sachse Lady Mustangs Area Champs 2023

The Sachse Lady Mustangs are Area champs after defeating Weiss last Friday to extend their season to the Regional Quarterfinals.

The Sachse Lady Mustangs (31-12) continue to roll as they swept the Weiss Lady Wolves (28-9) in straight sets (25-15, 25-18, 25-16) on Friday in West. Through two rounds of the postseason, the girls have yet to drop a set, as they turn their attention to the Regional Quarterfinals. 

Next up, the girls will take on the Rockwall Lady Yellowjackets (31-10) on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. The matchup will take place at Richardson High School. The two teams have met once this year, in a mid-August contest that had Rockwall coming out on top. The Lady Mustangs will look to avenge that loss and advance to the Regional Semifinals on Tuesday.

For more on this game, see the next print or digital edition of The Sachse News.

By Austin Smith  • [email protected]

