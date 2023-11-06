Sachse tames Lady Wolves to advance to Regionals

The Sachse Lady Mustangs are Area champs after defeating Weiss last Friday to extend their season to the Regional Quarterfinals.

The Sachse Lady Mustangs (31-12) continue to roll as they swept the Weiss Lady Wolves (28-9) in straight sets (25-15, 25-18, 25-16) on Friday in West. Through two rounds of the postseason, the girls have yet to drop a set, as they turn their attention to the Regional Quarterfinals.

Next up, the girls will take on the Rockwall Lady Yellowjackets (31-10) on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. The matchup will take place at Richardson High School. The two teams have met once this year, in a mid-August contest that had Rockwall coming out on top. The Lady Mustangs will look to avenge that loss and advance to the Regional Semifinals on Tuesday.

By Austin Smith • [email protected]