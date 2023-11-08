Lady Mustangs take down Rockwall

Sachse will play Grand Oaks in the Regional Semifinals Friday, Nov. 10 in Lufkin. Photo by Austin Smith

The Sachse Lady Mustangs took their revenge on Rockwall in Tuesday’s Regional Quarterfinal matchup at Richardson High School. While the Lady Yellowjackets took the opening set of the night, Sachse rallied with three consecutive wins, getting stronger with each victory.

A big night from Favor Anyanwu and Kaelynn Sims proved to be too much for Rockwall to handle, as the Lady Mustangs advanced to the Regional Semifinals.

Next up, Sachse will take on Grand Oaks at the Panther Activity Center in Lufkin this Friday, Nov 11 at 6 p.m.

For more on this game, see the next print or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your area.

By Austin Smith • [email protected]