Lady Mustangs fall to top-ranked Grand Oaks

The Sachse Lady Mustangs had quite a run, beating Rockwall on Tuesday, then giving No. 1 Grand Oaks one of their toughest contests of the year. Photo by Austin Smith

LUFKIN – The Sachse Lady Mustangs went toe-to-toe with Class 6A’s top-ranked team in the Regional Semifinals on Friday. While girls fell 3-1 against Grand Oaks (46-1), it was a tight match in which Sachse never made it easy on the Lady Grizzlies.

In fact, the Lady Mustangs’ 25-22 win in the second set is the first set Grand Oaks has lost since a late-August matchup with Cathedral Catholic. Since then, the Lady Grizzlies ripped of 54 consecutive winning sets.

Still, Sachse went on to fall in four sets (22-25, 25-22, 29-27, 26-24). The loss left Sachse with a record of 21-13, while Grand Oaks takes on Tomball Memorial for a trip to the State Tournament on the line.

Austin Smith • [email protected]