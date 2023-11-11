Subscribe
Sachse drops high-scoring playoff shootout

Nov 11, 2023

Brendon Haygood, Sachse Mustangs football

Sachse’s Brendon Haygood (28) ran for 220 yards in the loss to Rockwall-Heath, including a 73-yard touchdown on the Mustangs’ first offensive snap.   Photo by Austin Smith

GARLAND – On a night where Sachse and Rockwall-Heath combined for 98 points, someone was going to get their heart broken in a hard-fought effort. Unfortunately, it would be the Mustangs as the dropped their bi-district matchup with the Hawks, 56-42. 

Sachse had no issues moving the ball on this night, as Brendon Haygood ran for 220 yards on 28 carries, while Kaliq Lockett caught ten passes for 206 yards of his own. Still, it wasn’t enough on this night as the Mustangs struggled to slow down Rockwall-Heath’s high-tempo offense.

The loss dropped Sachse to 8-3 on the year, while the Hawks will move on to face Duncanville next week. 

For the full scoop, see the next print or digital edition of The Sachse News and help support local journalism in your area.

Austin Smith • [email protected]

