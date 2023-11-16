Food pantries need extra holiday season help

Rising food prices have led to more visitors at local food pantries and the holiday season will be one of the busiest times of the year. But those needing extra help have several nearby options for assistance.

Located at 4401 Williford Road in Sachse, 5 Loaves is a food pantry that distributed over 900,000 pounds of food to families in need last year. The faith-based nonprofit organization led by Executive Director Audrey Wallace also includes a clothing closet, diaper bank, transition to life classes, a senior program, community garden and pet pantry. It even sells five kinds of gourmet coffee—roasted in Sachse by volunteers and available whole bean, ground or in pods—with sales benefitting food pantry operations.

By Jeremy Hallock

