Outdoor pickleball courts OK’d, art contest winners recognized

Pickleball, recycled art, on-street parking, a new city job and plans to update the city’s share vision were discussed at last week’s city council meeting.

After proclaiming Nov. 15 America Recycles Day, Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff recognized this year’s Recycled Art contest winners from Cox Elementary School at the Monday, Nov. 6 meeting.

By Jeremy Hallock

For more on this story see the November 16, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.