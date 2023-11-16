Sachse Pediatrics offers full service care for youth

With a logo featuring a mother bird feeding her baby bird on a branch, murals in exam rooms and two mascots, Sachse Pediatrics might be the most Instagram-able medical provider in the region. It also has plenty of heart and soul.

Located near the Station at 4650 President George Bush Turnpike Ste. 108, Sachse Pediatrics celebrated its grand opening in May. It is the first and only tenant in the Trinity Medical Plaza office building.

By Jeremy Hallock

For more on this story see the November 16, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.