Holiday events abound in Eastern Collin County

With Thanksgiving in the rearview, a deluge of local Christmas events is fast approaching for residents living in Eastern Collin County.

The Sachse Police Department’s annual Chaplaincy Services Toy Drive began last week and continues through Dec. 16. The department is collecting donations for families in need, asking for unopened toys, clothing and non-perishable food items. Donations are accepted at the Sachse Police Department or City Hall, located at 3815 Sachse Road.

By Jeremy Hallock

For more on this story see the November 30, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.