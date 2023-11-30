Subscribe
Holiday events abound in Eastern Collin County

by | Nov 30, 2023 | Area News, Latest

With Thanksgiving in the rearview, a deluge of local Christmas events is fast approaching for residents living in Eastern Collin County.

The Sachse Police Department’s annual Chaplaincy Services Toy Drive began last week and continues through Dec. 16. The department is collecting donations for families in need, asking for unopened toys, clothing and non-perishable food items. Donations are accepted at the Sachse Police Department or City Hall, located at 3815 Sachse Road.

By Jeremy Hallock

