Bankrupt Sachse hospital sold

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with over $100 million in debt in August, Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse has found a new owner in less than two years after opening.

The largest national for-profit healthcare provider, HCA Healthcare, parent company of Medical City Healthcare, is acquiring the local hospital, which was auctioned in November. Medical City now has 19 hospitals in the region.

By Jeremy Hallock

