Late-run propels Lady Mustangs over Wylie East

by | Dec 14, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Sachse’s Reese Hodge (20) and Charish Thompson (32) trap the Wylie East ball-handler, forcing a jump ball. While the Lady Mustangs trailed most of the night, timely defensive stops and some big shots helped propel them over Wylie East. Austin Smith/C&S Media

Four games into district play, the Sachse Lady Mustangs remain unbeaten thanks to a pair of wins last week. After a comeback victory over Wylie East early in the week, the girls dominated Naaman Forest last Friday to move to 4-0. 

Coach McCullough and the Lady Mustangs cruised through the first two games of the year, but finally met a competitive opponent in Wylie East. The Lady Raiders have some of the best size in the district but were without one of their big posts for the night.

Still, it was something Sachse had to battle through most of game, whether it was Wylie East’s young center on the glass or their tall point guard, Saliz Ward. Ward has been on fire of late, impacting the game on both ends with her size and length. 

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe to The Sachse News today!

By Austin Smith | [email protected]

