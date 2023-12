A 40-year-old Wylie woman has been found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, a first-degree felony.

A Collin County jury convicted Stacey Lee Jurik on Thursday, Dec. 7, and then took three hours to sentence her to 32 years in prison with no option for parole or early release.

By Jeremy Hallock

