Lady Mustangs suffocate Garland to move to 5-0

Sachse’s Charish Thompson forces the Garland player to kick the ball out in the Lady Mustangs’ dominant win. Thompson’s shot-blocking prowess helped lead a strong defensive effort that yielded just 16 points to the Lady Owls. Tina Lopez/C&S Media

GARLAND – Last week offered a light workload for Coach Donna McCullough and the Lady Mustangs, competing just once on the week. Still, the girls made their lone showing count as they moved to 5-0 in district play with a 58-16 shellacking of the Garland Lady Owls.

The victory pushes Sachse’s current win-streak to three games, with the girls having won six of their last nine contests. The girls traveled to Garland last Friday after a seven-day hiatus from game action on the hardwood.

There, the Lady Mustangs played absolutely smothering defense from the opening tip. Charish Thompson opened the contest with seven points in the first quarter, fueled by three trips to the free-throw line in the frame.

By Austin Smith | [email protected]