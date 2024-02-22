Education foundation gears up for annual gala

Boots ’N Barbecue, the largest fundraiser for the Wylie ISD Education Foundation, may be sold out, but there are still opportunities to get involved.

The event, set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, will happen at a new venue — the Plano Event Center— this year. Last year, Boots ’N Barbecue was held at Southfork Ranch and raised $341,000 for teachers and students, an all-time high for the annual fundraiser.

