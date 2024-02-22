Subscribe
SHS student finds soul food success

by | Feb 22, 2024 | Latest

Wylie’s first soul food showdown celebrated culture and history with imaginative and flavorful foods prepared by participants of all ages.

The inaugural Taste of Soul event Saturday, Feb. 17, was held at Waterbrook Bible Fellowship Church in Wylie. The well-attended event was a collaborative effort planned by the Juneteenth Organization of Wylie (JOW) and Heaven’s Journey Fellowship Church.

For more on this story see the February 22, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

Feb 22, 2024 | ,

Boots ’N Barbecue, the largest fundraiser for the Wylie ISD Education Foundation, may be sold out, but there are still opportunities to get involved. The event, set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, will happen at a new venue — the Plano Event Center— this year. Last...

Feb 22, 2024 | ,

Garland ISD has achieved a long-awaited milestone that benefits educators and dyslexic students alike. The Dyslexia Therapist Training Center has achieved accreditation. This milestone for the GISD Dyslexia Department has been in the works since 2019 and will allow...

Feb 22, 2024 | ,

A new state law has significantly increased punishment for human traffickers. Senate Bill 4 was approved by the state Legislature during the third special session in October 2023 and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in December. The new law, which went into effect Feb. 6,...

Feb 15, 2024 |

There’s a place in the city where seniors can enjoy the company of others and participate in group activities in a warm, welcoming environment. The good vibes of the Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center attract an equal number of local seniors and residents from...

Feb 15, 2024 |

The regular council meeting on Monday, Feb. 5 included changes to rules for truck parking and authorization for contracts involving upcoming road projects. Council authorized the City Manager Gina Nash to execute a professional services contract for the design of...

Feb 15, 2024 |

Sachse Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff shined a light on the city of Sachse’s progress, accomplishments and employees at the annual State of the City Address last week. Bickerstaff’s comprehensive speech delivered Tuesday, Feb. 6, at Northplace Church Sachse to city employees,...

Feb 8, 2024 |

A regular outlet for artistic expression and social connection is important for all ages and genders. And at Ariel Pointe of Sachse Senior Living, residents who participate in the Art Throbs Club get the opportunity to do craft activities and boost their cognitive...

Feb 8, 2024 |

Medical City Healthcare has officially performed life-saving measures with its recent acquisition of Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse. Last week, the company announced the completion of the purchase of the hospital, which has been renamed Medical City Sachse, a campus...

Feb 8, 2024 | ,

The first regular Garland ISD board of trustees meeting of the year Tuesday, Jan. 23 included several updates for long-awaited projects at local schools. Javier Fernandez, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction Services, presented a GISD Bond 2023 program...

