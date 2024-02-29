CERT volunteers gain disaster skills

Seven area residents completed basic Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training and affirmed a dedication to volunteer in times of disaster or crisis.

In a classroom and in the field addressing simulated emergencies, the volunteers, Tracy Espinoza, Brenda Stevens, Eric Vines, Rachel Vines, Tina Borg, Devon Garcia and Alex Betancourt spent two 10-hour Saturdays, Feb. 17 and 24, to complete the needed training.

