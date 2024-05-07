Residents have traffic concerns

A few residents addressed council during the public comment portion of the meeting to express concerns about increased traffic near The Station, particularly on Commons Parkway.

“Please don’t wait until an accident happens to make a change,” one resident said, at the Monday, May 6 regular council meeting. “Sachse is a beautiful city and it’s growing at an incredible rate. But we have to keep up with the growth and take action when there is a clear danger to the residents.”

Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff said the May 4 election results, which included wins by incumbents Mayor pro tem Brett Franks and councilmember Michelle Howarth, will be canvased at a special council meeting on Wednesday, May 15.

Economic Development Manager Jerod Potts gave an update on Shop Local, a program created for National Small Business Week that encourages residents to support local businesses.

Fire Chief Marty Wade gave an annual update on Sachse Fire Rescue.

Bickerstaff also led a moment of silence to honor Cox Elementary students Daniela and Sofia Mendoza on the one-year anniversary of their deaths in the Allen Premium Outlets mass shooting on May 6, 2023.