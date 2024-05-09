Subscribe
Incumbents reelected to Sachse City Council

Unofficial election results are in with 100% of Collin and Dallas County precincts reporting for the May 4 general election.

Sachse’s contested races for Place 1 and Place 2 saw incumbents defeat their challengers. Sachse City Council Place 1 Brett Franks won his bid for reelection with 895 votes to defeat Atif Ahmed who received 366 votes.

In a 3-way contest for Place 2, incumbent Michelle Howarth received 794 votes to defeat Nisar Razvi, who received 305 votes, and Beau Hooten who received 148 votes.

In other nearby contests, Community ISD had one contested race for Place 2. Jessica Foster garnered 64.62% of votes cast verses Kris Zilberstein. Place 7 incumbent Joshua Saenz was unopposed in his bid.

The Town of St. Paul had a hotly contested race for mayor with Kent Swaner earning 78.07% of votes cast to beat incumbent David Thomas Gensler. In the race for Alderman Place 3 in St. Paul, Justin Graham beat out incumbent John Crowe with 136 of the 184 votes cast. The race for Alderman Place 5 was uncontested and Robert Simmons will retain his seat.

In Parker, Mayor Lee Pettle was unopposed in her reelection bid for mayor. However, in a 4-way contest for two councilmember-at-large seats, Buddy Pilgrim and Randy Kercho were the top two vote getters with 352 and 260 votes cast respectively. Overall, 1, 036 ballots were cast.

Results are unofficial until canvassed.

