Fake school threats, real consequences

Wylie ISD parents and students should know that there are no fake school threats according to Texas law, or the school district. As several surprisingly young students have learned this year, one comment made in jest can lead to an arrest.

According to Assistant Superintendent Scott Winn and Sgt. Donald English, Wylie ISD experiences an uptick in fake school threats near the end of the school years. Last month, this led to three district students being arrested in a one-week period.

For more on this story see the May 16, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.