Fake school threats, real consequences

by | May 16, 2024 | Education, Latest

Wylie ISD parents and students should know that there are no fake school threats according to Texas law, or the school district. As several surprisingly young students have learned this year, one comment made in jest can lead to an arrest. 

According to Assistant Superintendent Scott Winn and Sgt. Donald English, Wylie ISD experiences an uptick in fake school threats near the end of the school years. Last month, this led to three district students being arrested in a one-week period.

For more on this story see the May 16, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

Fire Chief presents SFR update

May 16, 2024 |

It’s budget season and city of Sachse department heads are celebrating last year’s achievements and revealing plans for future wants and needs in the fiscal years ahead. At the regular council meeting Monday, May 6, it was the fire department’s turn. Fire Chief Marty...

Residents have traffic concerns

May 16, 2024 |

Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff started last week’s regular council meeting with a little extra mayoral help. Sitting next to him on the dais was Makayla Hoermann, a fourth grader from Whitt Elementary proclaimed as “Junior Mayor for the Day.” He even let her strike the gavel....

Share your vision for the city’s future

May 16, 2024 |

The city has kicked off community engagement efforts for the Comprehensive Plan update. The outreach will help residents share their vision for the city’s future. A joint project between the city and the Economic Development Corporation (EDC), the Comprehensive Plan...

Bois d’ Arc Lake beckons

May 9, 2024 | ,

After 20 years of planning and four years of construction, Texas’ first major reservoir to be built in more than three decades glistens in the sun as a recreational beacon. The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD), based in Wylie, owns and operates Bois d’Arc...

Collin County values continue to rise

May 9, 2024 | ,

Collin County property values once again show an increase, according to figures released by Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD). The CCAD mailed the 2024 real property appraisal notices to property owners on April 15. Business personal property mailings were...

Incumbents reelected to Sachse City Council

May 9, 2024 | ,

Unofficial election results are in with 100% of Collin and Dallas County precincts reporting for the May 4 general election. Sachse’s contested races for Place 1 and Place 2 saw incumbents defeat their challengers. Sachse City Council Place 1 Brett Franks won his bid...

Residents have traffic concerns

May 7, 2024 |

A few residents addressed council during the public comment portion of the meeting to express concerns about increased traffic near The Station, particularly on Commons Parkway. “Please don’t wait until an accident happens to make a change,” one resident said, at the...

Incumbents reelected to city council

May 4, 2024 | ,

Unofficial election results are in with 100% of Collin and Dallas County precincts reporting for the May 4 general election. In a 2-way contest for Sachse City Council Place 1, incumbent Brett Franks won with 895 votes to defeat Atif Ahmed who received 366 votes. In a...

