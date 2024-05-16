Share your vision for the city’s future

The city has kicked off community engagement efforts for the Comprehensive Plan update. The outreach will help residents share their vision for the city’s future.

A joint project between the city and the Economic Development Corporation (EDC), the Comprehensive Plan is the city’s guiding policy document providing vision for how the community develops and grows. The document guides long-range decisions for the city on land use, transportation, infrastructure and public services.

