Scholarship awarded, bids rejected

Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff announced Garland High School senior Margaret Bryant as the recipient of the 2024 City of Sachse Scholarship. Now in its 11th year, the annual scholarship awards $1,000 to a local senior and is funded by the city’s solid waste provider, Community Waste Disposal (CWD).

City Manager Gina Nash gave an update in response to a few residents from The Station who addressed council with traffic concerns at the Monday, May 6 regular meeting.

On the regular agenda, Nash announced that all bids for the construction of the Bailey Road Reconstruction Project were rejected.

Neighborhood Services Manager Ray Mendez provided an update for his division.

