In-Sync plans inaugural event

Kenobi is one of the exotic cats rescued by In-Sync Exotics. Photo courtesy In-Sync Exotics.

In-Sync Exotics, a renowned sanctuary for rescued exotic felines, is hosting its inaugural fundraising gala, “Whisker Wishes – Making Miracles Happen,” at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at The Venue at Boyd Farms in Lavon.

This event marks a significant milestone for the Wylie nonprofit that started with the rescue of one cougar decades ago. Over multiple years of big cat rescues, the sanctuary known for hosting its popular family friendly events to raises awareness, steps into the realm of formal fundraising with a gala aimed at securing much-needed funds for its operations.

