Scout project benefits Firefighters Park

May 23, 2024

Steven Hammler, Jared Vanderburg, Adam Vaughn, Brian Goodrich, Bryce Crabtrey, Jacob Crabtrey, Cooper Reynolds, Jacob Brown and Jackson Davis show off one of the benches at Firefighters Park. Photo courtesy Wesley Vanderburg

The playground at Firefighters Park got a bench refresh and a Little Free Library following the completion of an Eagle Scout project by a local teen.

Jared Vanderburg of Wylie has earned the Eagle Scout Award, the highest rank achievable by the Boy Scouts of America. He earned the distinction, which only 6% of Boy Scouts have, by overseeing the project that involved repairing the benches and installing a little free library at the park.

