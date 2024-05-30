Scholarship awarded, bids rejected at meeting

Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff announced Garland High School senior Margaret Bryant as the recipient of the 2024 City of Sachse Scholarship.

Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff announced Garland High School senior Margaret Bryant as the recipient of the 2024 City of Sachse Scholarship. Now in its 11th year, the annual scholarship awards $1,000 and is funded by the city’s solid waste provider, Community Waste Disposal (CWD).

The mayor also recognized Emergency Medical Services Week with Fire Chief Marty Wade and his staff.

