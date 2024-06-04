Councilmembers sworn in, budget meeting schedule presented

After winning their respective races in the May 4 general elections, councilmembers Brett Franks (Place 1) and Michelle Howarth (Place 2) were sworn in for new terms at the Monday June 3 council meeting. Council also approved a motion to reappoint Franks as Mayor pro tem.

An audit services contract was approved, and the city is seeking input from residents on the new budget for the next fiscal year.

A meeting schedule for the new budget was presented. It includes a Budget Town Hall Meeting from Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff at council chambers Tuesday, June 11, a budget workshop on Monday, July 29, a proposed budget with tax rates presented Monday, Aug. 19, public hearings and a budget discussion are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3, and council will adopt the budget and approve the tax rate on Monday, Sept. 16.

