City hit hard by storm

Hail, damaging high winds and a tornado warning activated Sachse’s outdoor warning sirens Tuesday, May 28, hitting the city around 6 a.m. The severe storm caused widespread power outages, along with damage to trees, residences, businesses and infrastructure.

The city reported that work crews were dispatched at 7 a.m. to assess the damage and clear roadways. And because of downed power lines, Williford Road near Salmon Park, Sachse Road near Bailey and Merritt and on Third Street north of Cartwright, were blocked off so Oncor could perform much-needed repairs.

