Congressman outline potential dangers

The infiltration of Chinese nationals across the border and other incursions could lead to significant disruptions this year, Congressman Keith Self said.

The infiltrations could result in attacks on critical infrastructure like the electrical grid, water systems and other vital services, potentially causing widespread chaos and panic, he told about 50 people in a meeting Saturday, June 1, at Country Burger in Murphy.

