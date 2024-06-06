D-Day, 8o years later

American GIs heading toward the shoreline of Omaha Beach around June 7, 1944. Courtesy of the National WWII Museum

On the eve of Operation Overlord, Gen. Eisenhower told his troops: “You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many months. The eyes of the world are upon you. The hopes and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you.”

Today, June 6, 2024, marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy, the pivotal moment in World War II, and one of the most significant military operations in history.

