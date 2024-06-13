Dallas County added to federal disaster declaration

Fences, trees and buildings were damaged throughout Sachse and surrounding areas during storms that ripped through the area Tuesday, May 28.

Sachse homeowners and renters, including students, in Dallas County are now eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance after the severe storms and flooding. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, July 16.

The Biden Administration added Dallas County to the Texas Presidential Disaster Declaration Wednesday, June 5. This ensures that residents who were impacted by the Tuesday, May 28 severe weather are eligible to apply for the FEMA Individual Assistance program.

For more on this story see the June 13, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.