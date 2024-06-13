Juneteenth celebration in Wylie Saturday

The Juneteenth Gospel Choir rehearsing at Heaven’s Journey Fellowship Church on Friday, June 7.

Celebrate freedom, and its roots in Texas, at a community gathering in downtown Wylie.

A showcase of culture and heritage, Wylie’s Fifth Annual Juneteenth Celebration is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Olde City Park.

A federal holiday since 2021, Juneteenth celebrates the end of chattel slavery in the United States. First celebrated in Texas back in 1866, Juneteenth has been a Texas state holiday since 1980. The holiday is observed on June 19 because the last enslaved people in Texas were freed on June 19, 1865.

