Subscribe
Order photos

Juneteenth celebration in Wylie Saturday

by | Jun 13, 2024 | Area News, Latest

The Juneteenth Gospel Choir rehearsing at Heaven’s Journey Fellowship Church on Friday, June 7.

Celebrate freedom, and its roots in Texas, at a community gathering in downtown Wylie.

A showcase of culture and heritage, Wylie’s Fifth Annual Juneteenth Celebration is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Olde City Park.

A federal holiday since 2021, Juneteenth celebrates the end of chattel slavery in the United States. First celebrated in Texas back in 1866, Juneteenth has been a Texas state holiday since 1980. The holiday is observed on June 19 because the last enslaved people in Texas were freed on June 19, 1865.

For more on this story see the June 13, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

0 Comments

Related News

Long overdue raise approved for GISD teachers

Long overdue raise approved for GISD teachers

Jun 13, 2024 | ,

Chief Financial Officer Darrell Dodds. Courtesy GISD. The Garland ISD board of trustees meeting was truncated due to the storm leaving many campuses without electricity at the end of the school year. But it did include the approval of raises for the district’s...

read more
Storm updates presented to council

Storm updates presented to council

Jun 13, 2024 |

The Ranch House, an iconic landmark in Sachse, suffered damage from the May 28 storms. After winning their prospective races in the May 4 general elections, councilmembers Brett Franks (Place 1) and Michelle Howarth (Place 2) were sworn in for new terms at the Monday,...

read more
Big night for big cats

Big night for big cats

Jun 13, 2024 | ,

Vickey Keahey, founder and president of In-Sync Exotics, presents Tim Harrison a painting crafted by Lambert the lion. Harrison, a published author and documentary film star, way the keynote speaker at the Saturday, June 8 “Whisker Wishes” fundraising gala. Courtesy...

read more
City hit hard by storm

City hit hard by storm

Jun 6, 2024 |

The severe storm Tuesday, May 28, caused widespread power outages, along with damage to trees, residences, businesses and infrastructure. Photo courtesy City of Sachse Hail, damaging high winds and a tornado warning activated Sachse’s outdoor warning sirens Tuesday,...

read more
Congressman outline potential dangers

Congressman outline potential dangers

Jun 6, 2024 | ,

U.S. Rep. Keith Self, a West Point graduate, encourages high school students to apply for appointment to service academies. The infiltration of Chinese nationals across the border and other incursions could lead to significant disruptions this year, Congressman Keith...

read more
D-Day, 8o years later

D-Day, 8o years later

Jun 6, 2024 | ,

American GIs heading toward the shoreline of Omaha Beach around June 7, 1944. Courtesy of the National WWII Museum On the eve of Operation Overlord, Gen. Eisenhower told his troops: “You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these...

read more
Sachse High seniors earn diplomas

Sachse High seniors earn diplomas

Jun 6, 2024 | ,

Graduates of Sachse High School Class of 2024 toss their caps in the air signaling the end of their high school journey. After multiple days of power outages, road closures, fallen trees and rescheduled events due to the storm, the Sachse High School Class of 2024...

read more
Subscribe Love
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Lafons Fireworks
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Lafons Fireworks
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love