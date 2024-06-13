Storm updates presented to council

The Ranch House, an iconic landmark in Sachse, suffered damage from the May 28 storms.

After winning their prospective races in the May 4 general elections, councilmembers Brett Franks (Place 1) and Michelle Howarth (Place 2) were sworn in for new terms at the Monday, June 3 council meeting.

Also approved by council was a motion to reappoint Franks as mayor pro tem.

