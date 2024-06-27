Subscribe
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Special debris pick up approved

by | Jun 27, 2024 | Latest

Council authorized City Manager Gina Nash Monday, June 17, to spend up to $300,000 for special debris pickup by Community Waste Disposal (CWD) due to the May 28 storms.

Council once again had a lengthy discussion about bulk pick up.

At the Monday, June 17 meeting, council authorized City Manager Gina Nash to spend up to $300,000 for special debris pickup by Community Waste Disposal (CWD) due to the May 28 storms.

Nash said the strong winds were moving at over 70 MPH and compared them to a hurricane. CWD has spent over 197 hours and collected 264 tons of material from curbs, she said, but this is only an estimated 20% of the debris throughout the city.

For more on this story see the June 27, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

0 Comments

Related News

Man found guilty of murder of Sachse resident

Man found guilty of murder of Sachse resident

Jul 3, 2024 |

Brandon Dale A Dallas man has been sentenced to life without parole for his capital murder conviction in the 2021 robbery and beating death of a Sachse resident. On Tuesday, June 25, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced that Brandon Dale, 43, was...

read more
Solar car team headed to Texas Motor Speedway

Solar car team headed to Texas Motor Speedway

Jul 3, 2024 | ,

The East Beast Extreme, a solar car built by Wylie East students, will be racing against other teams at Texas Motor Speedway in mid-July. Under the sweltering Texas sun, the Wylie East Solar Car Team will soon be ready to beat the heat as they compete in a NASCAR-like...

read more
Veteran’s family to receive new home

Veteran’s family to receive new home

Jul 3, 2024 | ,

Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Semeli Toilolo at the Tuesday, June 18, groundbreaking ceremony where he and his family were surprised to learn they will receive a new home being built for them in Lavon. Courtesy photo Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Semeli Toilolo and his family will...

read more
Council struggles to establish rules of order

Council struggles to establish rules of order

Jun 27, 2024 |

Councilmembers had a spirited discussion on a resolution to adopt Sachse City Council rules of order and procedures last week. City Secretary Leah Granger noted that the 2022 Charter Amendment Election removed Robert’s Rules of Order from the charter language. Since...

read more
Classic, modern cars at event Saturday

Classic, modern cars at event Saturday

Jun 27, 2024 | ,

Robert Vaughan from East Fork Masonic Lodge 650 has been the organizer of the Bluegrass on Ballard Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show since 2017. Courtesy Robert Vaughan Scheduled for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 29 downtown, Bluegrass on Ballard is one of the city’s...

read more
Wylie ISD 2024-25 budget adopted

Wylie ISD 2024-25 budget adopted

Jun 27, 2024 | ,

The Wylie ISD proposed general fund budget as presented.  Courtesy Wylie ISD The Wylie ISD board of trustees approved the budget for the 2024-25 school year. In his last presentation before budget adoption, Assistant Superintendent, Finance and Operations Scott...

read more
Animal shelters waiving adoption fees

Animal shelters waiving adoption fees

Jun 20, 2024 | ,

Jupiter, a Border Collie mix, is currently available for adoption at Sachse Animal Shelter. For individuals or families entertaining adopting a new cat or dog, now is a great time to adopt. Area animal shelters, including Sachse and Wylie, are at full capacity and...

read more
Mayor hosts budget town hall meeting

Mayor hosts budget town hall meeting

Jun 20, 2024 |

City officials are working on the annual budget and getting community feedback is an important part of that process. Last week, Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff held a townhall meeting to give the public an opportunity to ask questions and give input while explaining basic...

read more
Subscribe Love
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Lafons Fireworks
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Lafons Fireworks
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love