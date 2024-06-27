Wylie ISD 2024-25 budget adopted

The Wylie ISD proposed general fund budget as presented. Courtesy Wylie ISD

The Wylie ISD board of trustees approved the budget for the 2024-25 school year.

In his last presentation before budget adoption, Assistant Superintendent, Finance and Operations Scott Roderick noted the board’s goals to manage growth in a way that provides functional equity, financial responsibility and assurance for all student needs.

For more on this story see the June 27, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.