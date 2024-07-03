Revamped Senior Center gift shop offers assortment of gifts

Marge and Ron Quick volunteered to take on the task of revamping and reopening the Sachse Senior Center gift shop.

The Sachse Senior Center has a new gem inside the facility; a gift shop with a unique assortment of gifts that are guaranteed to give back.

While the gift shop concept isn’t new to the senior center, it was closed and revamped after several years in operation.

“You’re at the senior center, there’s going to be drama,” Senior Activity Center Manager Robin Woodward said.

For more on this story see the July 4, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.