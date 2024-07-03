Veteran’s family to receive new home

Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Semeli Toilolo at the Tuesday, June 18, groundbreaking ceremony where he and his family were surprised to learn they will receive a new home being built for them in Lavon. Courtesy photo

Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Semeli Toilolo and his family will receive a new home being built for them in Lavon. They were surprised with the presentation during a Tuesday, June 18, groundbreaking ceremony.

Operation Finally Home, Trophy Signature Homes and MA Partners are providing the home for the 14-year veteran who was wounded during the second of four active-duty deployments in Iraq.

