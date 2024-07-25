Court evaluates public safety compensation

A comprehensive review focusing on the county’s law enforcement compensation was the main item discussed at this week’s Collin County Commissioners Court meeting.

Cynthia Jacobson, director of human resources for Collin County presented a Law Enforcement Compensation analysis on Monday, July 15 which will be used in the compilation of the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25) budget.

