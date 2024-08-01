Weightlifter sees second Olympics as a gift

Jourdan Delacruz is competing in the weightlifting competition at the Paris Olympics. This is the second trip to the Olympics for the former Wylie ISD student. Courtesy Team USA

When Jourdan Delacruz moved from Wylie to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center, Colorado Springs after her sophomore year at Wylie East High School, it was all to realize a dream.

The dream became a reality in 2021 as a member Team USA competing in the COVID-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics in weightlifting.

