Final scores for week of March 28-April 3

Sachse junior midfielder Kate McCallister dribbles the ball past The Woodlands defense during the second half of the Region II-6A Division I Final from The Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville on Tuesday, April 1. Photo by David Wolman / C&S Media
From Staff Reports
Final scores for games played by Sachse rom March 28-April 3.
Tuesday, April 1
Baseball
Girls Soccer
The Woodlands 1, Sachse 0
Softball
Sachse 24, Lakeview Centennial 0
Saturday, March 29
Baseball
Sachse 10, North Garland 0
Softball
Sachse 9, Wylie 4
Friday, March 28
Baseball
Sachse 6, North Garland 0
Girls Soccer
Sachse 3, Klein Oak 2 (2OT)
Softball
Sachse 11, Garland 10
