Public works projects were the main topic at the Monday, April 7 Sachse City Council meeting.

Prior to the capital improvement updates, Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff announced a proclamation recognizing the week of April 6 as National Library Week and congratulated Library Director Randall Cross for recent improvements at the facility.

For more on this story see the April 10, 2025 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.