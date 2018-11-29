Police plan area toy drive

Sachse Police Department wants to ensure every child has a joyful holiday season by helping to fill their stockings.

The department’s chaplaincy program began its annual toy and food drive Friday, Nov. 23, and the event runs until Dec. 15. The chaplaincy took over from the Sachse Fraternal Order of Police, which was previously in charge.

“The community has families in need, so we decided to assist them and let kids have stuff to open, and put meals on tables,” said Police Sergeant Steve Doerr, who has helped with the toy drive for more than 10 years. “We had over 100 kids last year. We don’t restrict to just Sachse. We can help Garland kids that go to Sachse schools, and I also have some kids on the list from Wylie ISD. We keep it in the surrounding area, though.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]