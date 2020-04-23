That’s a wrap

Seniors voice thoughts on loss of final spring season

Baseball, softball and track and field were midway through the season, and boys basketball state tournament had just started when the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic hit.

Last week the UIL delivered the knockout blow cancelling all remaining spring sports and state championships for the 2019-20 school year.

Senior basketball, softball, baseball and track and field athletes from Sachse, Wylie and Wylie East shared their views on what the end of the season means to them.

For the full story, see the April 23 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]