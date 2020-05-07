Digital learning, resources connect GISD

It’s a whole new world for school districts as they navigate how to implement digital learning.

For Garland ISD, though, the transition has been easy. With online counseling, Facebook Live parent sessions and a website full of at-home learning resources, administrators, teachers and behind-the-scenes employees are taking it upon themselves to make life easier for the district and even the world. In fact, the district’s at-home learning site – sites.google.com/garlandisd.net/gisd-distance-learning – has been accessed by more than 86,700 users in all 50 states and in 58 countries.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]