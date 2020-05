Wylie High School Princi­pal Virdie Montgomery has gained national attention for going the extra mile, or 800 miles, to remind his senior stu­dents they are in his thoughts.

Montgomery, with wife Pam as chauffeur and naviga­tor, drove 800 miles over 12 days to personally visit each of the 612 members of the WHS Class of 2020.

“The seniors are losing so much stuff,” he said. “I felt so bad for them.”

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]