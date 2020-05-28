UIL releases remaining alignments for next season, following

The University Interscholas­tic League recently released the remaining districts for the next two school years.

Those districts are good for cross country, tennis, baseball, softball, soccer, track and field, diving and swimming, and wrestling, which are considered spring sports.

The alignments for football, volleyball and basketball, or fall activities were released the first week of February.

Sachse

The Mustangs were put in 9-6A for spring sports aside from swimming and diving.

Members of that district are Garland, Lakeview Centennial, Naaman Forest, Rowlett, Wylie, North Garland and South Gar­land. Football, volleyball and basketball will face the same teams.

Swimming and diving will be part of 9-6A Region III with Garland, Lakeview Centennial, Naaman Forest, Rowlett, North Garland, South Garland, Rock­wall, Rockwall-Heath and Tyler Lee.

From Staff Reports