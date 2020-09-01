Dallas County reports 19 COVID-related deaths, Jenkins cautions public

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 19 deaths, and 455 new positive cases of COVID-19, today, Sep. 1, as well as 167 cases from previous months. The total case count in Dallas County is 72,252 with 920 total deaths to date.

The total number of probable cases in Dallas County is 3,016, including 9 probable deaths from COVID-19.

The total new cases today include 461 from Texas Department of State Health Services in February (1), May (101), June (14), July (51) and August (294).

The additional 19 deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice care.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

From August 8th through 21st, 393 school-aged children between 5 to 18 years of age were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County. About 50% of these cases were high school age. By zip code of residence, 203 (51%) of these children were projected to have been enrolled in Dallas ISD schools

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 34 was 226. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 continues to decline but remains high, with 11.3% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 34.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 25% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays. Friday’s report is attached.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 380 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Monday, August 31. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 337 in the 24 hour period ending on Monday, August 31, which represents around 17 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. While these numbers represent a significant decline from record highs in July, the disruptive impact of COVID-19 on our populations and health care systems remains.

“Today we are experiencing our highest number of new COVID-19 positive cases that we’ve seen in some time. I caution the public not to overreact to this one day number. It includes many cases from the State’s electronic laboratory reporting system for this month and those cases may have been botched from several days, making today a higher number. We can look at these numbers over the new few days to see if there’s any sort of a trend upward. In the meantime, it’s very important that everyone continue to wear their mask, maintain six-foot distance, use good hand-washing, avoid unnecessary trips, and avoid any indoor activities where people are not wearing masks one hundred percent of the time. If we all make good decisions, we’ll continue to see less sickness, more businesses open and our kids back to school sooner rather than later,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]