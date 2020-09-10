Wylie East’s Anthony James ranks in top 50 in the country

The newest member of the Raiders varsity team is garner­ing national recognition.

Sophomore Anthony James, the Wylie East defensive end who played on the freshman team last season, was ranked as the No. 46 player in the coun­try for the class of 2023 by 247sports. He’s gathered offers from many schools, including Arizona State, where Raider standout Eno Benjamin played, Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]