Wylie East’s Anthony James ranks in top 50 in the country

The newest member of the Raiders varsity team is garnering national recognition.
Sophomore Anthony James, the Wylie East defensive end who played on the freshman team last season, was ranked as the No. 46 player in the country for the class of 2023 by 247sports. He’s gathered offers from many schools, including Arizona State, where Raider standout Eno Benjamin played, Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU.
For the full story, see our Sept. 10 issue or subscribe online.
By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]