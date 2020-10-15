Lady Mustangs return to court, sweep district opponents

After a couple of weeks off, the Lady Mustangs took the court last week and certainly delivered.

In their second and third district games of the season, Sachse won both by a defin­itive margin, sweeping both matches. The win now puts them at a perfect 6-0 record on the season, including three wins in district play.

Their opening win was in their match against Naaman Forest, a match which they handled throughout winning 3-0. Their opening set was a thorough 25-13 win, before winning the next two sets 25-13 and 25-19.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]